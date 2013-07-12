FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China fin minister expects GDP growth of 7 pct in 2013, no hard landing - report
July 12, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

China fin minister expects GDP growth of 7 pct in 2013, no hard landing - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China’s finance minister, Lou Jiwei, said he expects the country’s economic growth for 2013 to come in at 7 percent, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

“Despite the slowdown of China’s economic growth rate, the structural reform is paying off,” Xinhua quoted Lou as saying on the sidelines of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue in Washington.

Lou added the 7-percent goal should not be considered as the bottom line, Xinhua said.

Last month, Vice President Li Yuanchao said China will be able to maintain a 7 percent economic growth rate in the future.

China’s official growth target for this year is 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

