China 2013 M2 growth should not be too fast-PBOC
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

China 2013 M2 growth should not be too fast-PBOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China’s money supply growth target of 13 percent in 2013 signals that policymakers do not want credit growth to be too fast, People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Tuesday.

Broad money supply, or M2, in China grew by 13.8 percent in 2012.

“When you compare the figure to those in past years you can see this emphasises that money supply should not rise too quickly,” Zhou told reporters on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament, the National People’s Congress.

Other forms of financing not captured by M2, including trust loans and bond issuance, have increased in importance in China in recent years.

Such alternative channels are measured by China’s homegrown money supply measure, total social financing, which hit 15.76 trillion yuan ($253.4 billion) in 2012, up nearly 23 pct year-on-year. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

