February 8, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

China Jan new loans at 1.07 tln yuan, M2 +15.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China’s M2 measure of money supply grew 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, above market expectations for a 14 percent rise and up from the previous month’s 13.8 percent rise, central bank data showed on Friday.

Outstanding yuan loans in January rose 15.4 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, roughly in line with the 15.3 percent consensus forecast in a benchmark Reuters poll but up from December’s 15 percent growth.

Chinese banks also made 1.07 trillion yuan’s worth of new loans in January, just ahead of market forecasts of 1 trillion yuan.

The central bank said China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 2.54 trillion yuan. (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
