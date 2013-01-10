FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Dec M2 up 13.8 pct yr/yr, meets f'casts
January 10, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

China Dec M2 up 13.8 pct yr/yr, meets f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China’s M2 measure of money supply grew 13.8 percent in December from a year earlier, broadly in line with market expectations for a 14 percent rise and matching the previous month’s 13.9 percent gain, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Outstanding yuan loans in December rose 15 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on its website, on par with a Reuters poll forecast for a 15.2 percent gain but down slightly from November’s 15.7 percent growth.

China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, rose to $3.31 trillion at the end of December from $3.29 trillion at the end of September, again in line with a forecast for $3.305 trillion.

In a separate release, the central bank said China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.63 trillion yuan in December, down from 1.14 trillion yuan recorded in November. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jonathan Standing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
