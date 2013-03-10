FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Feb new loans at 620 bln yuan, M2 up 15.2 pct y/y
March 10, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 5 years ago

China Feb new loans at 620 bln yuan, M2 up 15.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China’s M2 measure of money supply grew 15.2 percent in February from a year earlier, in line with market expectations of a 15.1 percent rise and down slightly from the previous month’s 15.9 percent rise, central bank data showed on Sunday.

Outstanding yuan loans in February rose 15 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, roughly in line with the 15.3 percent consensus forecast in a benchmark Reuters poll but down slightly from January’s 15.4 percent growth.

Chinese banks also made 620 billion yuan worth of new loans in February, down from market forecasts of 750 billion yuan.

The central bank said China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.07 trillion yuan. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

