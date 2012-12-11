FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Nov M2 up 13.9 pct yr/yr, lending up 15.7 pct
December 11, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s M2 measure of money supply grew 13.9 percent in November from a year earlier, missing market expectations for a 14.1 percent rise, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

China’s outstanding yuan loans in November rose by 15.7 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, in line with a market consensus forecast in a benchmark Reuters poll.

Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank said Chinese banks extended 522.9 billion yuan ($83.73 billion) of new local currency loans in November, undershooting expectations of 550 billion yuan. (Reporting by China Economics Team)

