China reforms needed to lower M2/GDP ratio - c.bank chief

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China should deepen reforms to gradually wean the economy off its heavy reliance on bank lending and cut the country’s exceptionally high money supply relative to GDP, the central bank chief said in comments published on Friday.

“The M2/GDP ratio has been rising in recent years, reflecting problems in China’s economic and financial structures, such as excessively high savings and less developed direct financing,” Zhou Xiaochuan was quoted by the China Business News as saying.

“Financial risks are overly concentrated in the banking sector and we need to deepen reforms to gradually change the situation.”

China should further develop the domestic capital and insurance markets to help companies get more alternative financing outside the banking system, Zhou was quoted as saying.

China’s M2 money supply relative to gross domestic product hit 188 percent in 2012 - the highest among major economies.

The central bank has set a 13 percent annual growth target for M2 money supply in 2013 - lower than the actual 13.8 percent rise in 2012.

Zhou said on Tuesday that the 2013 M2 growth target signals that policymakers do not want credit growth to be too fast.

China’s total savings have reached around 50 percent of GDP, including household savings that are equivalent to 30 percent of GDP, Zhou said.

He also said that government should have moved a bit earlier to exit from a 4 trillion yuan ($643 billion) stimulus package unveiled in late 2008, which pulled the economy from a sudden slump during the depths of the global financial crisis but also fueled inflationary pressures.

“Looking back, the exit of (stimulus) should have been done slightly earlier with more clarity,” Zhou added.

“But there were big uncertainties in the global economy then and it was very difficult to make judgements and decisions. We cannot achieve the good results without paying a price.”

There has been soul searching among Chinese academics about the stimulus package, which led to excessive investment in white elephant projects, created mountains of local government debt and sent house prices rocketing in big cities.

The huge stimulus also helped state-owned firms stage a comeback at the cost of private businesses.