Impact of China's stock market volatility contained-NDRC

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The impact of China’s stock market volatility is contained, while the country needs to be able to withstand such volatility to pursue market reforms, the country’s top economic planning body said on Tuesday.

Ning Jizhe, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC), told a briefing that China need to work hard to meet its 2015 economic growth target as turbulence in global stock and commodity markets would affect China’s economy.

He reiterated that China would pursue active fiscal policy and stable monetary policy this year.

Chinese shares have plunged nearly 40 percent since their peak in mid-June despite a series of unprecedented official measures aimed at supporting the market.