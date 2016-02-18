FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank asks banks about need for MLF loans, lowers rates - sources
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 18, 2016 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank asks banks about need for MLF loans, lowers rates - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China has asked selected banks about their demand for extra liquidity through its medium-term lending facility (MLF), sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

It also lowered offered rates for the loans to 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3 percent for one-year loans, the sources said.

The rates were previously 3 percent for six-month loans and 3.25 percent for one-year loans.

The central bank could not be reached for an immediate comment.

The MLF is a supplementary liquidity management tool that the central bank occasionally uses to boost liquidity in the banking system. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.