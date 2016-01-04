FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China central bank lends 100 bln yuan via medium-term facility in Dec
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 4, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

China central bank lends 100 bln yuan via medium-term facility in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had extended 100 billion yuan ($15.3 billion) in loans to 13 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility (MLF) in December.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.25 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

The central bank also withdrew MLF loans worth 130 billion yuan that matured in December, it said.

The total outstanding amount of such loans was 665.8 billion yuan at end-December, the bank said. ($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.