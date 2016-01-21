China c.bank injects $53.6 bln via medium-term facility

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Thursday injected 352.5 billion yuan ($53.58 billion) into the nation’s banking system via the medium-term lending facility (MLF), it said.

The MLF included 117.5 billion yuan each of three-month, six-month and one-year facilities, the central bank said on its official microblog.

Interest rate for the three-month, six-month and one-year MLF was 2.75 percent, 3.00 and 3.25 percent, it added.