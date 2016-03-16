FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank queries banks on medium-term lending facility demand, cuts MLF rates - sources
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

China c.bank queries banks on medium-term lending facility demand, cuts MLF rates - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - China’s central bank queried selected banks on their demand for liquidity under its medium-term lending facility, multiple sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank also cut the rates on offer by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent for three month loans, 2.6 percent for six month loans and 2.75 percent for one year loans, sources said.

The medium-term lending facility is a supplementary lending facility sometimes used by the central bank to adjust liquidity in the banking system.

The People’s Bank of China did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

