China c.bank surveys banks on medium-term lending demand, rates unchanged - traders
April 13, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

China c.bank surveys banks on medium-term lending demand, rates unchanged - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has surveyed selected banks on their demand for liquidity via medium-term lending facilities (MLF), two traders with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank kept the rates on offer unchanged from the last operation in Febuary, at 2.75 percent for three-month loans, 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.00 percent for one-year loans, sources said.

The medium-term lending facility is a supplementary measure sometimes used by the central bank to adjust liquidity in the banking system.

The People’s Bank of China did not offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

