a year ago
RPT-China central bank lends 486.00 bln yuan via medium-term facility in July
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
August 1, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

RPT-China central bank lends 486.00 bln yuan via medium-term facility in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank lent 486.00
bln yuan ($73.25 bln) to financial institutions via its
medium-term lending facility (MLF) July, it said on Monday.
    Outstanding MLF was 1,702.50 bln yuan at end-July compared
with 1,745.50 bln yuan at end-June, it said in a statement on
its website.
  The bank lent 154.00 bln yuan for three months, 236.00 bln
yuan for six months and 96.00 bln yuan for 1 year.
  The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing
lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term
liquidity in the country's banking system.
($1 = 6.6345 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by China Monitoring desk)

