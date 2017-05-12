FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank lends 459 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged, no OMOs - statement
May 12, 2017 / 2:07 AM / 3 months ago

China c.bank lends 459 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged, no OMOs - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 3.05 percent for six-month loans and 3.20 percent for one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

The PBOC lent 66.5 billion yuan in six-month maturities and 392.5 billion yuan in one-year maturities.

In the same statement, the central bank said it had skipped daily open market operations on Friday.

That has resulted a weekly drain of 120 billion yuan through reverse bond repurchase agreements (reverse repos) from the market, compared with a net injection of 10 billion yuan a week earlier. ($1 = 6.8998 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)

