China c.bank lends 360 bln yuan via 1-yr MLF, rates unchanged

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday it lent 360 billion yuan ($53.05 billion) into the financial system through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

All of the MLF loans injected on Thursday were of one-year tenure, with interest rates unchanged at 3.20 percent, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

A total of 357.5 billion yuan of such MLF loans are set to mature in July with two batches worth 179.5 billion yuan due to mature on Thursday.

Another batch of one-year loans worth 39.5 billion yuan will expire next Tuesday, and 138.5 billion yuan of six-month MLF loans will be maturing on July 24.

In the same statement, the PBOC said it skipped reverse repos in open market operations on the same day.

Before Tuesday, the PBOC had abstained from open market operations for 12 straight sessions, citing either "relatively high" or "appropriate" liquidity levels in the banking system.