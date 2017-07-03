BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital plans to issue up to 37.4 mln series H shares
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JULY 26 ON CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 37.4 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
BEIJING, July 3 China's central bank lent 498 billion yuan ($73.35 billion) for one year to financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in June, it said on Monday.
Outstanding MLF was 4,224.5 billion yuan at the end of June compared with 4,157.80 billion yuan at the end of May, it said in a statement on its website.
The People's Bank of China uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. ($1 = 6.7892 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JULY 26 ON CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 37.4 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* Lotte says no. of shares in IPO cut to 580 mln from 740.5 mln