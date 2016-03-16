UPDATE 1-China queries banks, trims rates on medium-term loan facility - sources

* China central bank cuts MLF rates by 25 bps

* Move might be a precursor to adding liquidity

* C.bank has been using policy tools other than rate cuts

* Key money market rates stable (Adds additional background)

SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - China’s central bank queried selected banks on their demand for liquidity under its medium-term lending facility (MLF), multiple people with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters on Wednesday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) also cut the rates on offer for MLF loans by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent for three-month loans, 2.6 percent for six months and 2.75 percent for one-year credits, the people said

Such queries by the PBOC are usually a precursor to it adding liquidity to the banking system. The MLF is a supplementary lending facility sometimes used by the central bank to adjust liquidity levels.

The PBOC, when contacted by Reuters, did not have an immediate comment.

Recently, China money markets have been largely stable.

With China’s currency the yuan still under pressure, the central bank has increasingly relied on supplementary monetary tools such as the MLF and short term capital injections through money markets - rather than interest rate cuts - to maintain banking sector liquidity and conduct monetary policy.

Since early 2016, the central bank has been conducting open market operations nearly every working day, as opposed to the old regime of twice a week.

The tempo of MLF lending, which provides longer term liquidity than open market injections, has also picked up over the past year.

The world’s second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent in 2015, its weakest pace in a quarter of a century, as activity was weighed down by sluggish demand, massive overcapacity in key industrial sectors, cooling investment and a weak property market. (Reporting the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard Borsuk)