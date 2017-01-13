FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank expected to roll over maturing MLF loans on Friday - sources
#Financials
January 13, 2017 / 2:04 AM / 7 months ago

China c.bank expected to roll over maturing MLF loans on Friday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's central bank is expected to roll over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Friday, multiple banking sources said.

The total amount of maturing MLF loans due this month is 435.5 billion yuan ($63.12 billion) with the first batch of 101.5 billion yuan matured on Friday, according to Reuters calculations based on the data from the central bank.

The MLF is a supplementary policy tool that the People's Bank of China uses to manage liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets.

$1 = 6.9001 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

