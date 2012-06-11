FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China May bank lending stronger than expected
June 11, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

China May bank lending stronger than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks made 793.2 billion yuan ($125 billion) worth of new loans in May, beating market expectations for 720 billion yuan.

China’s broad money supply rose 13.2 percent in May from a year earlier, also stronger than market expectations of 13 percent, the central bank said on Monday in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn.

Outstanding yuan loans stood at 58.72 trillion yuan at the end of May, an increase of 15.7 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had expected growth of 15.5 percent.

Bank lending is a centrepiece in China’s monetary policy as it is controlled by Beijing to manage inflation and economic growth.

Facing cooling demand at home and abroad, China’s central bank last week cut interest rates for the first time since the depths of 2008/09 global crisis while giving banks more freedom to set lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of liberalisation.

The central bank also reduced banks’ reserve requirement ratio three times since last November to pump out additional funds that can be used to boost lending.

