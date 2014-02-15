FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan new bank loans beat forecast at 1.3 tln yuan
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 15, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

China Jan new bank loans beat forecast at 1.3 tln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks lent 1.32 trillion yuan ($217.6 billion) worth of new yuan loans in January, beating a forecast of 1.1 trillion yuan and well above the previous month’s 482.5 billion yuan in a traditional lending surge at the start of the year.

Central bank data showed on Saturday that the broad M2 money supply rose 13.2 percent last month from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, in line with a Reuters poll forecast of a 13.2 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans were up 14.3 percent from a year earlier versus forecasts for growth of 13.9 percent.

The central bank also said China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 2.58 trillion yuan in January versus 1.23 trillion yuan the month before. ($1 = 6.0668 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.