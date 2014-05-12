FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China April new bank lending 774.7 bln yuan
China April new bank lending 774.7 bln yuan

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Chinese banks made 774.7 billion yuan ($124.39 billion) worth of new yuan loans in April, lower than a forecast of 880 billion yuan and below than the previous month’s 1.05 trillion yuan, central bank data showed on Monday.

The broad M2 money supply rose 13.2 percent last month from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, above the forecast in a Reuters poll of a 12.2 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans rose 13.7 percent from a year earlier versus forecasts for growth of 13.9 percent.

The central bank also said China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 1.55 trillion yuan in April versus 2.07 trillion yuan the month before. ($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan) (China economics team)

