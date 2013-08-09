FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China July new bank loans, money supply above forecasts
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

China July new bank loans, money supply above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chinese banks made 699.9 billion yuan ($114.3 billion) worth of new yuan loans in July, higher than a forecast of 665 billion yuan but below the previous month’s 860.5 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Friday.

The broad M2 money supply grew 14.5 percent last month from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, above a forecast in a Reuters poll of a 14.1 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.3 percent from a year earlier versus forecasts for growth of 14.2 percent.

The central bank also said China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 808.8 billion yuan in July versus 1.04 trillion yuan the month before. ($1 = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (China economics team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.