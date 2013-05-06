PREVIEW-China April lending seen slowing on soft demand

* April new loans seen at 800 bln yuan vs March's 1.06 trln yuan * April M2 growth forecast +15.5 pct y/y vs +15.7 pct in March * April outstanding loan growth seen steady at 14.9 pct y/y * Data due May 10-15 BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese banks likely made 800 billion yuan ($123 billion) in new loans in April, down from March's 1.06 trillion yuan as the government sought to curb lending for some sectors while factories gripped by excess capacity cut back on borrowing. The median forecast of 27 economists in the benchmark Reuters poll showed annual growth of broad M2 money supply may have also eased slightly to 15.5 percent in April from 15.7 percent in March. China has given no public forecast for new lending this year, but analysts and state media broadly expect a figure of between 8.5-9.0 trillion yuan - expansionary versus the 8.2 trillion of new lending in 2012 - to help deliver an official GDP growth target of 7.5 percent in 2013. The central bank, which has so far kept its policy stance relatively accommodative to support growth amid global uncertainties, is aiming for annual M2 growth of 13 percent for 2013. The government has unveiled fresh measures to cool the property sector and taken steps to curb credit flows for debt-ridden local governments in a bid to ward off financial risks. Meanwhile, demand for bank credit may have weakened in April as the vast manufacturing sector is gripped by worsening over-capacity exacerbated by weak global demand. "The weak recovery and part of the credit front-loading in Q1 are likely to cap loan demand and the significant decline of deposits may cap banks' capability to approve new loans," said Dongming Xie, China economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "We think the attention is likely to be shifted from macro-economic policy to micro policy to engineer reforms to counter the problem of excessive capacity," Xie said. Chinese banks doled out 1.06 trillion yuan in new loans in March, up 70 percent from February. Total social financing - a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, surged to 2.54 trillion yuan in March, more than double the level in February. The first-quarter GDP growth slowdown, which came despite the credit boom, suggested the cash sloshing around the economy is not having the desired effect of stoking growth and could instead exacerbate property and inflationary risks. Bank lending remains the centrepiece of China's monetary system and they lend at Beijing's behest, although off-balance sheet financing channels are gaining in significance as China gradually liberalises controls and makes market-oriented reform. Outstanding bank loans in China are likely to grow 14.9 percent in April from a year earlier, unchanged from March, according to the poll. The central bank is likely to keep its policy largely neutral with some fine-tuning to support the economy while fending off property and inflationary risks, analysts say. Annual economic growth unexpectedly slowed to 7.7 percent in the first quarter from 7.9 percent in the previous three months. (M2, loan growth in pct change y/y; new loans in bln yuan) FORECASTS M2 New loans Loan growth 4Cast 15.6 700.0 n/a ANZ 15.5 800.0 n/a Bank of Communications 15.3 700.0 14.7 Barclays 15.8 850.0 n/a BofAML 15.8 820.0 14.9 Capital Economics 15.2 800.0 n/a Changjiang Securities 15.2 770.0 n/a China Construction Bank 15.2 1,000.0 15.2 CICC 15.5 800.0 n/a Citi 15.2 785.0 n/a Dawai Capital Markets 15.5 850.0 n/a Deutsche Bank 15.8 700.0 n/a Everbright Securities 15.5 800.0 n/a Goldman Sachs 15.7 750.0 14.8 Haitong Securities 15.9 700.0 14.7 Huarong Securities 15.5 986.0 15.1 Hwabao Trust 15.5 850.0 14.9 Industrial Bank 15.2 900.0 15.2 Merchants Securities 15.5 870.0 n/a Mizuho Securities 15.4 900.0 n/a Morgan Stanley 15.5 800.0 n/a OCBC 15.3 720.0 n/a Peking First Advisory 14.7 n/a n/a Shanghai Securities 15.3 700.0 14.9 Shenyin & Wanguo 15.8 824.9 14.9 Standard Chartered 12.0 800.0 n/a Zheshang Securities 15.4 750.0 14.8 ----------------------------------------------------------- Median 15.5 800.0 14.9 Highest 15.9 1,000.0 15.2 Lowest 12.0 700.0 14.7 Prior 15.7 1,060.0 14.9 > For more stories on China's economy > More previews on upcoming major data > China's economic indicator calendar and polls ($1 = 6.1556 Chinese yuan) (Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)