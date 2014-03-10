China Feb new bank loans 644.5 bln yuan

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - Chinese banks made 644.5 billion yuan ($105.21 billion) worth of new yuan loans in February, lower than a forecast of 716 billion yuan and below the previous month’s 1.3 trillion yuan, central bank data showed on Monday.

The broad M2 money supply grew 13.3 percent last month from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll of a 13.2 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.2 percent from a year earlier versus forecasts for growth of 14.3 percent.