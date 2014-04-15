FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China March new bank loans in line, M2 growth slows
April 15, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

China March new bank loans in line, M2 growth slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks made 1.05 trillion yuan ($168.8 billion) worth of new yuan loans in March, in line with a forecast of 1 trillion yuan but well above the previous month’s 644.5 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The broad M2 money supply grew 12.1 percent last month from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, below the forecast in a Reuters poll of a 13 percent rise.

Outstanding yuan loans rose 13.9 percent from a year earlier versus forecasts for growth of 13.9 percent.

The central bank also said China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 2.07 trillion yuan in March versus 938.7 billion yuan the month before.

China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, rose to $3.95 trillion at the end of the first quarter from $3.82 trillion at the end of the previous quarter. ($1 = 6.2191 Chinese Yuan) (China economics team)

