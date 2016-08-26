China has room to ease monetary policy - NDRC researcher

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China still has room for easing monetary policy as it aims to bring down funding cost for firms, a researcher from China's top economic planner said in an article published on Friday.

There was still "rather large room for guiding interest rates lower" to help cut funding costs for firms, Cao Yujin, researcher at China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said in an article published on NDRC's website.

Cao said the current bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was still relatively high and China's benchmark interest rate still positive.

China's central bank has cut interest rates six times since late 2014 and has reduced the RRR ratio for all banks five times as it seeks to revive a slowing economy.

For enterprises, the overall funding costs in China were over 50 percent higher than in places such as the United States and Europe, partly due to a higher risk premium, Cao said.

The NDRC called for the central bank "to find the appropriate time to further cut interest rates and bank reserve requirement ratios" in a rare move earlier this month, but later removed the remarks in an updated statement posted on its website.