China asks local governments to issue muni bonds in FTZs on trial basis

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry encouraged local governments to issue municipal bonds in some of the country’s free trade zones (FTZs) including Shanghai on a trial basis, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The finance ministry, which also allowed foreign investors to buy the bonds, encouraged market participants to accept municipal bonds as collateral for repurchase agreements in secondary market trading. (bit.ly/1PGQpe0)

Reuters reported in May that Shanghai is considering issuing municipal bonds in the city’s free trade zone, which would mark the first such issue in the zone.

In addition, local governments cannot issue more than 30 percent of their annual quota of municipal bonds under the local government debt swap programme in any given quarter, the ministry said.

The new local government debt swap programme, meant to ease financing pressure on China’s heavily indebted local governments, was steadily expanded throughout 2015 to 3.2 trillion yuan ($499.7 billion) from the 1 trillion yuan originally announced in March. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)