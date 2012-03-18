FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Growth China's top priority, inflation key risk-NDRC
March 18, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 6 years

Growth China's top priority, inflation key risk-NDRC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China’s economic policy priority is to maintain relatively fast growth, but Beijing cannot lower its guard against inflation risks, the head of the country’s top planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Sunday.

“First of all, we need to maintain steady and relatively fast economic growth -- development is the key for resolving all problems in China,” Zhang Ping, NDRC chief, said in a speech.

Zhang said the government would maintain prudent monetary and pro-active fiscal policies, and stand ready to fine-tune settings -- a consistent refrain from China’s leaders since the autumn of 2011.

He added that the growth versus inflation trade-off was a key policy challenge.

“It’s a dilemma to stabilise growth and stabilise inflation. Even though inflation has showed signs of stabilisation, we cannot lower our guard against price rises,” he said.

“Currently, the situation concerning prices is still severe -- global liquidity is ample and global commodity prices are fluctuating at high levels. Pressures on prices will stay over the long term.”

