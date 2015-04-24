FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to increase frequency of monetary policy adjustments: planner
April 24, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

China to increase frequency of monetary policy adjustments: planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - China will increase the frequency of monetary policy adjustments, with the country’s inflation in a stable trend, Li Pumin, the General Secretary of the National Reform and Development Commission, said in Beijing on Friday.

The country’s large infrastructure projects are also due to be accelerated, Luo Guosan, deputy head of the NDRC’s investment department, said. The NDRC is China’s economic planning agency.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing By Nicholas Heath & Shri Navaratnam

