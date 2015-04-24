China to increase frequency of monetary policy adjustments: planner

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - China will increase the frequency of monetary policy adjustments, with the country’s inflation in a stable trend, Li Pumin, the General Secretary of the National Reform and Development Commission, said in Beijing on Friday.

The country’s large infrastructure projects are also due to be accelerated, Luo Guosan, deputy head of the NDRC’s investment department, said. The NDRC is China’s economic planning agency.