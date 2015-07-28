FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China economy still facing downward pressure - state planner
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

China economy still facing downward pressure - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China’s economy still faces downward pressure and growth momentum is “insufficient”, the country’s top economic planning agency said on Tuesday.

The flow of capital into the real economy is not smooth, Li Pumin, secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC), told a news conference in Beijing.

Speaking at the same briefing, Gao Gao, vice-director of the integration department of the NDRC, said that he was not optimistic on the outlook for external demand.

For the first six months, China reported a growth rate of 7 percent, in line with Beijing’s full-year target. But a stock market plunge since June has fueled concerns about the health of the economy.

China’s central bank has cut interest rates three times this year, in a bid to support an economy headed for its poorest performance in a quarter of a century. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing By Nicholas Heath & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.