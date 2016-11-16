FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China calls for new private bank to rejuvenate northeast
November 16, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 9 months ago

China calls for new private bank to rejuvenate northeast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China has called for a private bank to be established in the country's struggling northeast as part of a new plan published on Wednesday to support economic growth in the region.

The State Council, China's cabinet, said the government will investigate developing new industries in resource-depleted cities in the northeast to create jobs, and will accelerate construction of infrastructure projects.

The central government will provide special support for northeastern cities suffering from recession and resource depletion, the plan said.

China has issued several directives this year outlining new infrastructure projects and other investments in a bid to boost growth in the region, home to the only province whose economy is in recession. (Reporting by David Stanway and Beijing monitoring desk, Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

