China banking regulator vows action to handle any rise in bad loans
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

China banking regulator vows action to handle any rise in bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China’s banking industry regulator pledged more preparations to head off the risks stemming from any rise in non-performing loans, the latest warning from the government on financial risks.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission’s chief, Shang Fulin, also said in a speech to a government meeting in the southeastern province of Fujian that the regulator would step up efforts to tackle bad loan problems in industries facing overcapacity. (Reporting by Aileen Wang, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

