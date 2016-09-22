FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China financial outbound direct investment surges 26 pct in 2015
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

China financial outbound direct investment surges 26 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Outbound direct investment (ODI) by China's financial institutions rose 26 percent in 2015 to $24.4 billion, government data showed on Thursday.

Outstanding ODI hit $165 billion at the end of 2015, up 30 percent from a year earlier, according to a report jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Bureau of Statistics and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Of the total financial ODI, 90 percent was invested in overseas financial institutions with the rest going into non-financial firms, according to the report. But no other details were given.

China's overall ODI, which includes non-financial ODI, rose 18.3 percent in 2015 - the 13th consecutive year of growth - to a record high of $145.67 billion, the report said.

The overall ODI, which accounted for 9.9 percent of the world's total, was the second largest after the United States, it said.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.