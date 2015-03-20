OECD expects 7 pct China growth in 2015, urges freer yuan

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China’s economy is likely to grow around 7 percent this year and 6.9 percent in 2016 as the government pushes forward reforms on interest rates and the currency and pursues slower but higher-quality growth, the OECD said on Friday.

China can avoid an abrupt growth slowdown as long as the government ensures an orderly unwinding of economic imbalances, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in its latest survey on China’s economy.

The government has been trying to reduce excess factory capacity, local government debt and contain property market risks - the hangover from a massive stimulus package rolled out during the height of the global financial crisis.

“An orderly unwinding of imbalances is under way, risks are manageable and an abrupt slowdown can be avoided,” the OECD said.

“Imbalances in the property and some heavy industry sectors have started to unwind and while risks remain, they appear to be manageable.”

The OECD also expects China’s property prices to correct further until the existing inventory overhang is absorbed.

A sharper-than-projected slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy would have global spillover effects through trade and investment channels, it said.

Weighed down by a property sector downturn, factory gluts and local debt, China’s economic growth is widely expected to slow to a quarter-century low of around 7 percent this year - in line with the government’s target - from 7.4 percent in 2014.

China’s exports of goods and services could grow 5.5 percent this year, before picking up slightly to 6 percent in 2016, the Paris-based organisation predicted.

“A stronger U.S. dollar may adversely impact export competitiveness as long as the renminbi remains closely linked to it,” it said.

Although the yuan weakened versus the dollar earlier this year, it clawed back those losses this week and has gained against currencies of most major trade partners.

The central bank has cut interest rates twice since November, on top of a cut in bank reserve requirements in February, amid concerns about growing deflationary risks, and more such moves are expected.

In addition, the government plans to run its biggest budget deficit in 2015 since the global crisis to support spending.

Chinese leaders have been pushing fiscal reforms to deal with the root cause of local debt and steadily liberalising interest rates to put the economy on a more sustainable footing.

Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said last week that a long-awaited deposit insurance system would be rolled out in the first half of 2015 and caps on bank deposit rates would very likely be removed this year.

“Full interest rate liberalisation needs to be preceded by greater exchange rate flexibility to help the economy absorb shocks,” The OECD said.

“A more flexible currency is also a prerequisite to opening up the capital account.”

China’s central bank has pledged to introduce greater two-way flexibility of the yuan, which is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)