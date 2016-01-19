FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's preliminary Dec implied oil demand down 1.3 pct on yr
January 19, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

China's preliminary Dec implied oil demand down 1.3 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China’s implied oil demand fell 1.3 percent in December from a year earlier to 10.46 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters’ calculations based on preliminary government data.

Preliminary oil demand for full-year 2015 was 10.32 million barrels per day, up 2.5 percent from a year ago.

Preliminary implied oil demand is the sum of domestic refinery throughput and net imports of refined products, on a bpd basis.

Reuters will publish more detailed demand calculations later in the month, with a breakdown by product and with adjustments for estimate changes in commercial fuel stocks.

(1 Tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)

1 Tonne of refined products=7 barrels Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
