UPDATE 1-China preliminary Oct implied oil demand up 0.9 pct y/y

(Adds detail, background)

* Implied demand at 10.14 mln bpd in Oct

* Oct consumption up 0.1 pct from Sept

* Refinery runs up 1.6 pct y/y in Oct to 10.42 mln bpd

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China’s implied oil demand rose 0.9 percent in October from a year ago, recovering from a slight dip the previous month as auto sales in the world’s second-largest economy rose at their fastest pace since December 2014.

China consumed roughly 10.14 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in October, up just 0.1 percent from September, according to calculations based on preliminary government data.

The rise in demand came as Chinese auto sales jumped 11.8 percent in October from a year earlier, according to an industry association on Wednesday, after rising for the first time in six months in September.

Preliminary implied oil demand is the sum of domestic refinery throughput and net imports of refined products, not counting adjustments for inventory changes.

Reuters will publish more detailed demand calculations later this month, broken down by product and adjusted for estimated changes in fuel stocks based on data yet to be released.

In October, Chinese refineries C-CNREFPROC processed 10.42 million bpd of crude oil, 1.6 percent more than a year ago and up nearly 1 percent from the previous month.

The National Bureau of Statistics will provide a breakdown of output by refined products later this week.

China’s domestic crude output edged up 0.2 percent to 4.26 million bpd in October, the statistics bureau data showed.

The International Energy Agency forecast last month that Chinese demand in 2015 would rise 4.9 percent.

(1 Tonne of crude oil =7.3 barrels)