China's preliminary Jan-Feb implied oil demand up 0.6 pct on yr
March 12, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

China's preliminary Jan-Feb implied oil demand up 0.6 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s January-February implied oil demand rose 0.6 percent from the same period a year earlier to 10.51 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data.

Preliminary implied oil demand is the sum of domestic refinery throughput and net imports of refined products, on a bpd basis.

Reuters will publish more detailed demand calculations later in the month, with a breakdown by product and with adjustments for estimate changes in commercial fuel stocks.

(1 Tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)

1 Tonne of refined products=7 barrels Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Robert Birsel

