China will support overseas bond issues by local firms to fund "One belt, One road" projects - Xinhua
March 28, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

China will support overseas bond issues by local firms to fund "One belt, One road" projects - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - China will encourage Chinese companies to issue bonds overseas to fund projects for the “One belt, One road” initiative, a plan to boost connectivity across Asia for which it has created a $40 billion fund, according to a framework agreement released on Saturday.

The agreement was released by a number of different Chinese authorities simultaneously.

The title refers to Beijing’s plan for creating a modern Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road connecting Asia with Central Asia, Europe and Africa.

