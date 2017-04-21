FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China c.bank has set no limits on yuan outflows - paper
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 4 months ago

China c.bank has set no limits on yuan outflows - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China's central bank has never imposed controls on cross-border yuan deals to demand that banks match outflows with equal inflows, the official Shanghai Securities Journal on Friday.

Banking sources on Wednesday said China's central bank had relaxed some of the curbs on cross-border capital outflows put in place just months ago to shore up the yuan currency.

Since last year, the People's Bank of China has moved to regulate cross-border yuan transactions to help prevent risks from "abnormal cross-border flows", the newspaper said in a report on its website.

"These policies do not change the existing policy framework on cross-border use of renminbi (yuan)... and (the central bank) has never set any limits on the legitimate cross-border renminbi payments," the newspaper said.

Officials at the central bank are not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.