7 months ago
China Dec coal output hits 1-year high on winter demand
#Basic Materials
January 20, 2017 / 2:24 AM / 7 months ago

China Dec coal output hits 1-year high on winter demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's December coal output rose 1 percent from November to hit its highest level in a year, as miners cranked out more product to meet government orders amid increased demand from utilities during the cold winter months, data showed on Friday.

Notching up a third straight monthly increase, miners produced 311 million tonnes of coal, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was down 3 percent year on year.

For the full year, coal production fell 9 percent from a year ago to 3.64 billion tonnes, the third annual drop as Beijing shifts away from the polluting fuel. (Reporting by Meng Meng, Josephine Mason and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

