China June coal output falls 4.9 percent to 327 mln tonnes - stats bureau
#Basic Materials
July 15, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

China June coal output falls 4.9 percent to 327 mln tonnes - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China produced 327 million tonnes of coal in June, down 4.9 percent from the same period last year, with major producers slashing output to minimise losses, according to data from the country’s statistics bureau.

Production in the first six months reached 1.789 billion tonnes, down 5.8 percent compared with the same period of 2014, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Coking coal production in June also fell 6.9 percent on the year to 38.38 million tonnes.

Beijing has been trying to ease its dependence on coal and encourage new sources of energy as part of its war on pollution, but it is the economic downturn that has had the biggest impact on the sector, with supply outstripping demand and prices down more than 20 percent so far this year. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
