China Oct coal output down 1.2 pct on yr at 317 mln T - stats bureau
November 11, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

China Oct coal output down 1.2 pct on yr at 317 mln T - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China produced 317 million tonnes of coal in October, down 1.2 percent from the same month last year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday, with struggling miners cutting output in order to minimise losses.

China’s massive coal industry is suffering from faltering demand and a huge supply glut, while also being squeezed by government efforts to cut pollution.

Output of coking coal, used in steelmaking, fell 9.4 percent on the year to 37.17 million tonnes. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)

