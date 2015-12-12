FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Nov coal output down 2.7 pct at 320 mln T - stats bureau
December 12, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

China Nov coal output down 2.7 pct at 320 mln T - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China produced 320 million tonnes of coal in November, down 2.7 percent from the same time last year, the country’s statistics bureau said on Saturday, with struggling miners cutting output in order to minimise losses.

Coal production for the first eleven months of the year was 3.37 billion tonnes, down 3.7 percent compared to the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Coking coal production fell 7.8 percent in November to 36.66 million tonnes, with year-to-date output at 412.3 million tonnes, down 5.5 percent.

The industry has been struggling with a supply glut and faltering demand, as a slowdown in major downstream sectors and government measures to reduce pollution have encouraged the use of cleaner fuels. (Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

