China March coal output dips 4.5 pct on year - stats bureau
#Basic Materials
April 15, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

China March coal output dips 4.5 pct on year - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China produced 294 million tonnes of coal in March, down 4.5 percent on last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Production over the first quarter reached 811.27 million tonnes, down 5.3 percent on the year, with miners under pressure to limit output in order to tackle oversupply and shore up prices.

March coking coal output used in steel production fell 5.3 percent on the year to 36.05 million tonnes. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
