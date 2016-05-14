China April coal output down 11.0 pct on year - stats bureau

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China produced 268 million tonnes of coal in April, down 11 percent on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, with producers cutting back in a concerted effort to shore up prices.

Output over the first four months of the year reached 1.081 billion tonnes, down 6.8 percent compared with the same period of last year.

The production of coking coal used in steelmaking fell 3.4 percent in April to 36.25 million tonnes, with year-to-date output reaching 138.87 million tonnes, down 7.6 percent. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)