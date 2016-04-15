UPDATE 1-China March coal output dips 4.5 pct on year - stats bureau

* Q1 coal production falls 5.3 pct amid deliberate output cuts

* Restocking to begin in Q2 as power demand approaches summer peak (Adds comment, wraps in power, steel, cement production numbers)

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China produced 294 million tonnes of coal in March, down 4.5 percent from a year ago amid state-led efforts to restrict production and tackle a supply glut.

Chinese coal output over the first quarter reached 811.27 million tonnes, down 5.3 percent on the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics published on Friday, with miners under pressure to limit output to shore up prices. Coking coal output for use in steel production also fell 5.3 percent in the first quarter on the year to 36.05 million tonnes.

Prices at the port of Qinhuangdao in Hebei province SH-QHA-TRMCOAL have gained 5.4 percent so far in 2016, suggesting that China’s efforts to curb supplies are having an impact, although the values are still down 20 percent from a year ago.

Analysts forecast that prices will recover further in the coming months, with power plants starting to restock after letting inventories run low in the first two months of the year.

“Domestically, output is being cut, inventories are falling, so the price is going up,” said Zhang Xiaojin of Everbright Futures. “Traders are quite positive right now.”

Mao Zhongsheng, the general manager of the sales division of the Shenhua Group, China’s biggest state mining firm, told a conference on Thursday that sentiment in the market was showing signs of improvement in March following a difficult year.

He said operating rates at coal mines in key producing regions in Inner Mongolia and Shanxi had risen to over 90 percent in March as they prepare for a seasonal spike in demand.

“Industrial output has brought about a recovery in power consumption, and coal consumption at key coastal power plants rose 960,000 tonnes to 34.92 million tonnes in March, putting an end to a period of monthly declines that began in September last year,” he said.

Other key downstream sectors also showed signs of improvement in March.

Chinese steel output rose 2.9 percent on the year to 70.65 million tonnes, as a seasonal pickup in demand made production profitable.

After months of declines, cement production - another sector heavily dependent on coals - rose 24 percent compared to last year, reaching 201.4 million tonnes in March.

Power generation also rose 4 percent to 477.9 billion kilowatt-hours in March.

Chinese coal imports in March rose 15.6 percent on the year, data from the country’s customs authority showed on Wednesday, suggesting major power plants were restocking ahead of summer.

Analysts warned, however, that the March figure may have included some volumes imported in February but not counted because of disruptions due to Chinese New Year. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sunil Nair and Tom Hogue)