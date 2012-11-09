FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Oct industrial output grows 9.6 pct on yr
November 9, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

China Oct industrial output grows 9.6 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's annual industrial output
growth quickened to 9.6 percent in October, beating market
expectations, official data showed on Friday.
    Analysts had forecast China's industrial output to grow 9.4
percent in October from a year ago. 
    Retail sales rose 14.5 percent last month from a year ago,
which compared to forecasts of 14 percent.
    Fixed-asset investment grew 20.7 percent between January and
October compared to the same year-ago period, just ahead of
expectations for a 20.6 percent expansion.
    China's real estate investment rose 15.4 percent in the
first ten months of 2012 from a year earlier, matching the rise
in the January-September period.
    
    
Below is the data released on Friday:
    (percent change from a year earlier)
                                   Oct    F/C    Sept
    Industrial output              +9.6   +9.4   +9.2
    Fixed-asset investment         +20.7  +20.6  +20.5
    Retail sales                   +14.5  +14.0  +14.2
NOTE:1) Fixed-asset investment data is for the year to date.
     2) China started publishing a new measure for fixed asset
investment in 2011 that covers projects in both urban and rural
areas, but excluded investment made by rural households.
     3) Monthly figures for industrial output, retail sales and
fixed asset investment are seasonally adjusted.
    
    > For the China indicators fixed page, click on 
    > For historical data, click on 


 (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
