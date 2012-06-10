FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's May industrial output
June 10, 2012 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Breakdown of China's May industrial output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - The National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of Chinese industrial output for May 2012.

(Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):

May Apr Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Overall output 9.6 9.3 11.9 11.4 12.8 12.4 13.2 13.8 13.5 14.0 Sales/output ratio 97.9 98.1 97.3 97.6 98.8 97.5 97.8 ~ 98.2 98.5 Industrial exports 6.2 6.1 10.4 7.2 12.3 10.1 13.6 ~ 17.2 16.6 Industries:

Textiles 11.9 13.7 16.9 14.1 12.7 10.1 8.1 8.3 7.6 8.6

Chemicals 10.2 10.3 12.6 13.4 14.8 14.5 13.1 14.8 13.9 14.9

Non-metal minerals 9.6 11.4 13.2 15.6 16.7 16.8 17.0 18.0 17.6 18.8

Ferrous metals 8.5 8.9 9.5 8.4 9.4 9.7 10.7 13.6 10.2 10.9

General equipment 7.8 7.4 9.8 8.6 11.7 14.2 15.8 14.7 15.7 15.8

Transport equipment 4.8 2.4 7.0 5.7 10.3 11.4 11.3 12.2 12.4 11.2

Machinery 9.7 8.4 11.8 10.2 13.3 11.6 10.8 13.3 13.4 12.9

Communication 13.3 11.4 12.2 10.9 15.4 13.4 15.6 17.7 16.9 15.0

Power 4.5 2.7 7.6 6.5 9.9 7.6 8.0 8.9 7.7 10.5 Products:

Electricity 2.7 0.7 7.2 7.1 9.7 8.5 9.3 11.5 10.0 13.2

Steel products 6.3 7.9 10.2 4.6 6.0 7.8 13.4 18.8 12.9 14.9

Cement 4.3 4.0 7.9 4.8 7.0 11.2 16.5 15.7 12.8 16.8

Crude oil -0.7 -0.3 2.0 4.0 4.0 3.2 -0.9 1.5 4.5 ~

Cast iron ~ ~ 3.8 ~ 3.7 ~ ~ 15.7 ~ ~

Crude steel ~ ~ 3.9 ~ 0.7 ~ ~ 16.5 ~ ~

Motor vehicles 18.5 10.7 5.1 -1.8 -6.5 -1.3 1.3 2.5 9.5 -1.3

Cars 22.6 15.5 3.3 -2.8 -5.9 -0.8 4.4 9.5 15.9 12.6 ~ Not available

