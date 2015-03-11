China Jan-Feb power output up 1.9 pct on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China generated 856.1 billion kilowatt hours of power over January and February, up 1.9 percent from the same period of last year, figures from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics releases combined output data for the first two months of the year in order to avoid monthly data being skewed by the Chinese new year holiday.

China’s power generation rose 3.2 percent in 2014, the slowest growth rate in 16 years. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)